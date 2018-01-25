Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association issues warning about scam calls

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has asked us to pass along a warning from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association about scam phone calls.

The association is getting reports from its members of scam calls claiming to represent the association and asking for financial information.

The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association does not solicit money over the phone. They say to hang up if you get a call from someone claiming to represent the association.