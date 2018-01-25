Third of fourth provost candidate interviewed at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn.–The third of four candidates in the running for University of Tennessee at Martin’s new university provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs was interviewed Thursday evening.

Each candidate will participate in an open forum session during which members of the campus and area communities can discuss topics of interest. Thursday’s finalist was Doctor Philip Cavalier. He recently served as a provost for Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.

“I think knowing how the institution holds together and having worked and trying to coordinate all those pieces of the institution is a great benefit, for a provost that is walking into the school i just described,” said Doctor Cavalier.

The fourth and final candidate will be interviewed next Monday at UT Martin.