Warming Up through Friday. Showers Saturday

Weather Update:

Today some welcome news, we begin the well advertised warm up. We’re starting off cold and frosty though. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm southwesterly wind developing today that will help warm all of west Tennessee into the upper 50s, to around 60 degrees for some. Friday looks similar, perhaps we’ll see lower 60s for the day. Clouds will start to increase late in the day on Friday with Showers developing and moving into the area during the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. It wont be an all day rain, but the chance will be there most of the day. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up at 11:30 on ABC Midday and at Noon on CBS.

