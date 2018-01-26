2 face meth charges after search of Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people face drug charges after deputies find close to half an ounce of meth while searching a home.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Jan. 2 at a home in the 12000 block of Highway 45 north of Martin, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found close to half an ounce of crystal meth, digital scales, meth pipes and over $1,600 in cash inside the residence, according to the release.

Marvin Borden, 58, was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Stepp aka Patricia Wecker, 54, was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.