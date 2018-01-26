BREAKING: Jackson police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have released the identity of a pedestrian killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run on the 45 Bypass.

Alexander Faust, 24, of Chester County was killed in the hit-and-run that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of the 45 Bypass, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Faust was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

Officers were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle is currently being held for investigation, the release states.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).