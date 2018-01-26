Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosts the 2018 Tennessee State Cluster

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Delta Sigma Theta sorority is hosting the 2018 Tennessee State Cluster in Jackson.

Mayor Jerry Gist along with 700 to 1,000 sorority members and guests from Tennessee gathered at Liberty Tech Magnet high school for the event.

Guests enjoyed a reception, workshops and a service project for cluster participants.

“I’m expecting a lot of sisters engaging and learning new ideas so they can take them back to there chapter. When we go back to that regional conference they can say the state of Tennessee members really have been working hard,” Sandra King, president of Jackson alumni chapter, said.

The weekend activities began Friday evening, and goes on until Sunday.