Family raises money for cancer patient

JACKSON, Tenn.–Family and friends are aiming to raise money for a man with terminal cancer. Friends are stepping up to support Mitch Collins who is suffering from the disease. They’ve already started cooking 200 racks of ribs and 100 Boston Butts Friday night. The event will be held tomorrow at noon at Jackson’s Elk lodge on executive drive in North Jackson.

“It’s not surprising. We live in a great little community. Everybody’s always willing to help everybody else and that’s what’s so special about our town,” said Pam Hurt.

The BBQ plates are $8 each. A band will perform at one tomorrow afternoon with an auction to follow at 3p.m. You can also enter a raffle for a rifle Saturday.