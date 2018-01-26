Gibson Electric Membership Corporation awarded $1.3M broadband grant

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam announced Friday that Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has been awarded a $1.3 million broadband internet grant.

The $1,353,148.14 grant was awarded through the state’s Broadband Accessibility Grant Program, according to a release from Gibson EMC.

The grant will help Gibson EMC build broadband infrastructure to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service available to parts of Lake and Obion counties, according to the release.

“We appreciate that Governor Haslam and our legislators have recognized the critical need for broadband accessibility in our state’s rural areas and have taken steps to help make providing this service possible,” Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said. “Through this grant, the State is helping us to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service a reality for parts of Lake and Obion counties. This is outstanding news for these counties and it moves us a step closer to our ultimate goal of making this essential service available to all of our members.”

Gibson Connect is a wholly-owned, not-for-profit subsidiary of Gibson EMC formed in 2017 to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service available to members of Gibson EMC, according to the release.

Gibson EMC is a local, not-for-profit, member-owned and member-controlled cooperative serving almost 39,000 homes and businesses in eight West Tennessee counties, including Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Madison, and four west Kentucky counties including Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman.