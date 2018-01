Home invasion reported in Madison County; Sheriff’s Office investigating

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and burglary in the 100 block of New Deal Road in northeast Madison County.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes said deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Mapes could not confirm if anyone was injured.

The Jackson Police Department is assisting in the case. The investigation is ongoing.