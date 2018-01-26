Man charged in Toone double homicide appears in court

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One of the five people charged in the double homicide of 38-year-old Joe Robertson and his 13-year-old son, Javarrie, made a brief court appearance Friday.

Marquenton Williams, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He appeared in court for a status hearing where he said he has not nailed down a lawyer.

The mom of Javarrie, who’s also known as ‘Joe Joe,’ was in court surrounded by family and friends.

Williams is one of five charged in the October 2016 Toone homicides.

Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer and Jeremy Hamer are all awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

Erica Beard, 42, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Williams has until Feb. 23 to secure a lawyer.

The family told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they will be in court for every appearance.

All five suspects remain behind bars.