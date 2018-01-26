Man dies in Weakley Co. ATV wreck

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday morning in an ATV wreck in rural Weakley County.

Robert F. Weddle, 71, was killed when the Polaris Ranger he was driving in a field turned over on him, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded just before 10 a.m. Wednesday to a 911 call about an ATV accident in the 600 block of Woodard Road between Ore Springs and Como, according to the release.

When deputies arrived they found Weddle had died after the ATV turned over on top of him.

Weakley County deputies, the Weakley County Ambulance Service and the Weakley County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.