Michael Hodum resigns as Chester County head football coach

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County head coach Michael Hodum announced he would be resigning and accepting the same position at Fayette-Ware.

Hodum said his seven years at Chester County was absolutely wonderful and enjoyed every minute of it. He said it was a very tough decision, but he felt this group of upcoming seniors could handle a coaching change because of their character and toughness.

In his time at Chester County, Hodum led theEagles to their first-ever home playoff game and a region championship in 2014.

Now he will embrace the challenge of starting over and making the Fayette-Ware football team competitive.