Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/18 – 1/26/18

1/16 Angela McEarl Schedule II drug violation, theft under $999, theft from building

2/16 Tamarcus Whiteside Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

3/16 Brian Dailey Driving while unlicensed

4/16 Carroll Hill Shoplifting- theft of property



5/16 Dale Godwin Hit and run property damage

6/16 Dewayne Gray Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Dundre Bryant Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless driving

8/16 Hamilton Bowden Failure to appear



9/16 Harold Arnold Violation of community corrections

10/16 Jason Hornsby Violation of community corrections

11/16 Jeremiah Chamberlain Failure to appear

12/16 Johnny Prather Failure to appear



13/16 Justin Forrest Violation of community corrections

14/16 Keontrez Jordan Failure to appear

15/16 Lewis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Quinton Miles Driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/26 /18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.