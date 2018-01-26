Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/18 – 1/26/18 January 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Angela McEarl Schedule II drug violation, theft under $999, theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Tamarcus Whiteside Violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Brian Dailey Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Carroll Hill Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Dale Godwin Hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dewayne Gray Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Dundre Bryant Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Hamilton Bowden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Harold Arnold Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jason Hornsby Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jeremiah Chamberlain Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Johnny Prather Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Justin Forrest Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Keontrez Jordan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Lewis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Quinton Miles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/26 /18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore