Rainy Start to the Last Weekend of January

Weather Update – 10:00 p.m. – Friday

Scattered showers are moving through West Tennessee this evening and will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Expect breezy conditions overnight and cloudy skies which will keep temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Another cold front will move in on Saturday bringing more showers back into the area for the first time since Monday. We’re expecting roughly ¼”-¾” of rain for most of the area. The next feature in the forecast could bring another wintry mix late next week toward the beginning of February. It’s still too far out to nail down any details so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

