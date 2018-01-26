Singer, author Irlene Mandrell visits Trinity Christian Academy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A country star and author is in town Friday night to help Trinity Christian Academy.

Irlene Mandrell, one of the three Mandrell sisters who at one time had a network TV show, is in Jackson signing copies of her new book, “God Rains Miracles,” and selling copies of her newly released CD “Thanks to You.”

The book includes stories from family and friends that Mandrell calls miracles. The book even includes a story from a local law enforcement officer right here in Jackson.

“She shared something that happened to her and she didn’t know I was writing a book about miracles, and it was definitely a miracle,” Mandrell said.

Portions of the proceeds will go to the private Christian school.

Mandrell signed autographs and took pictures with fans until 6 p.m. Friday at the school.