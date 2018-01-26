Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Gayla Mayfield

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is high school teacher Gayla Mayfield. Mayfield teaches health science and medical therapeutics at Crockett County High School in Alamo.

After working in health care for 30 years, Mayfield went on to get her CTE education licensure at University of Tennessee Martin in order to start teaching. So far she’s been a teacher for three years and loves it when she is able to see her students apply medical skills to their everyday lives.

“The entry level students in health science learn to take blood pressure, temperature, all vital signs, and they learn the normal ranges with that,” Mayfield said.

She says she wants to be a positive influence to her students and have her students feel they can always rely on her.

“I want to be the teacher that they can come to and feel like they can talk to me, ask me a question,” Mayfield said. “And any time they have a question and they get an answer and we learn something, it’s a good day.”

Mayfield will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.