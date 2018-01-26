UPDATE: TBI Top 10 Most Wanted suspect in custody

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. — A man recently added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list is now in custody.

Dewayne Halfacre, 42, of Hohenwald was taken into custody without incident, according to the TBI. The bureau announced Halfacre’s capture Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Halfacre is suspected of robbing two clerks Jan. 19 in a store in Almaville, according to an earlier TBI release.

He was also wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, false imprisonment and theft, according to the release.