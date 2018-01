Early morning fire destroys home in Gibson

GIBSON, Tenn. — Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says they got the call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the home at 63 Milan Hwy in Gibson.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic. Cathey says no one was injured at the time, but the home is considered a total loss.

The homeowners tell WBBJ their smoke detector woke them up and saved their lives.

