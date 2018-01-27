‘Guns and Hoses’ event supports local first responders

JACKSON, Tenn — West Tennesseans support local law enforcement, while snacking on some tasty treats and drinks.

The ‘Guns and Hoses’ event took place at the Jackson fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. For just $20 people could taste chili and beer, listen to live music, and bid in a silent auction. Half of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Jackson fire and police stations.

“In winter there’s nothing to really do and we wanted to do something fun but we wanted to benefit somebody so we choose the Jackson fire and police department,” Event Director, Christina Collins said.

Participant in the chili cook-off, Steve Cochran said “I appreciate the firemen and policemen for what they do, looking out for us. My hats off to ya’ll I really do appreciate ya’ll,”

This is the first year for the guns and hoses event, but organizers said they are already making plans for next year.