Men of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity host founders day ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn — Members of a national fraternity reunite for a founders day scholarship ceremony.

The local alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi held the event at Northside high school. The fraternity was founded on January 5, 1911 at Indiana University in Bloomington. Many gathered to honor collegiate members, alumni and their founders. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Eric Perry spoke at the ceremony. members were recognized for their contributions to the fraternity and their community.