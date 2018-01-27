National sorority donates to local organization

JACKSON, Tenn — Delta Sigma Theta sorority chapters from across the volunteer state, came together this weekend for the 2018 Tennessee state cluster.

Sorority members and guests met at Liberty Tech high school to mingle with alumni and discuss important topics. The executive director of the Wo/men’s rape assistance program, better known as WRAP, was a guest speaker. Event organizers say they chose wrap as their service project this year.

“There’s so many people who are affected by domestic violence, and we need to speak out, and sometimes when they don’t have a voice for themselves, we as an organization, we’re that voice,” 2018 Tennessee Cluster Chair, Gwendolyn Whitelaw said.

Representatives say they will be filling trucks with donated items for the organization, and also will be wrapping the weekend up with a church service Sunday at Liberty Tech auditorium from 9-11 a.m.

All are invited to attend.