Pet of the Week: Snoopy; How to keep dogs safe during flu season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet our pet of the week Snoopy. He’s a tall hound mix and is a year and a half old. Melissa Roberts with STAT says he was abandoned at a vets office. She say’s he is good with other dogs, cats and people. For more information email Melissa at melissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org