Rainy Day Saturday, Rain Ends Sunday Morning

Weather Update – 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Scattered showers are moving through West Tennessee will continue Saturday morning and evening hours. Expect breezy conditions today with winds becoming more out of the north at 7 to 14 mph. Rain will gradually taper off into Sunday morning.

We’re expecting roughly ¼”-¾” of rain for most of the area. The next feature in the forecast could bring another wintry mix late next week toward the beginning of February. It’s still too far out to nail down any details so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates. Track the rain on our new StormTracker 7 Interactive Radar At:

