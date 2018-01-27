Starting Off The Week Dry With A Slight Cool Down Monday

Weather Update – 11:06 p.m. – Saturday

Well we’ve been gradually clearing but many areas seeing some drizzle as well as patchy fog tonight. We are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. A few areas south and east could see a chance of showers or drizzle until tomorrow morning. Will continue to be very muggy with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping to around 40.



Tomorrow:

Highs will be around the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and winds light coming from the North northeast. We’ll start to see increasing amounts of sun as well. A cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday but it’s only bringing in some cooler air, making highs by Monday in the mid 40s.

Staying dry through Wednesday as high pressure takes over. We do start to see some mild weather again by Wednesday with another frontal system bringing our next rain maker by Thursday. Behind that there is some cold air that will allow for a possible wintry mix, transitioning over to snow going into Friday, but most of the precipitation will be finishing of by then.

