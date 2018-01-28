A Cool And Breezy Monday, Staying Dry

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Sunday

After the clouds cleared up earlier today, we were left with abundant sunshine all day and highs in the upper 50s. Its been days of seeing temperatures above normal but that will change overnight as we get a cold front move in. Although no moisture will be associated with this system, lows for tonight will be near freezing. Winds will begin to be calmer coming in from the NNW through Monday.

Temperatures during the day on Monday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Winds do pick up a bit in the afternoon with speeds up to 15 mph at times. High pressure out in the central plains dominates the area keeping us dry through Wednesday.

Still expected to be cool on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Lows these next few nights will be below freezing. Average temperatures this time of year are in the upper 40s for highs, upper 20s for lows, so we will be just below seasonable temperatures by a few degrees. We do warm up by Wednesday as winds shift to a more southerly flow, bringing some moist and mild air by Wednesday.

Next frontal system expected to be in our area by early Thursday morning, behind that some colder pushes in, keep highs in the mid 30s by Friday. There will be a possible transition from rain to a wintry mix briefly Thursday night into Friday but most of the precipitation should be out of our area by Friday so chances for that will be low. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates on Good Morning Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

