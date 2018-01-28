Jackson Christian school host open house

JACKSON, Tenn — A local school shows off it’s one of a kind facilities at an open house.

Jackson Christian school opened it’s doors for parents and students interested in becoming part of the family. The school has programs for infants up to students in high school. Parents could learn about the programs while snacking on tasty refreshments. Organizers say the goal was to show the community what the school has to offer.

“We actually can house children all the way to infants all the way when they graduate high school so that’s an awesome thing. We provide a great service to the community through our toddler and infant program,” Early Learning Village Director, Jeanna Rice said.

JCS hosts an open house every year. If you missed it Sunday, organizers say you can call the school to set up a tour anytime.