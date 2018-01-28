Man in serious condition after alley shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police tape bordered off the 100 block of Walnut Street Sunday, where Jackson police say an African-American man was found lying on the ground suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Investigators tell us they responded to a call around 3 pm of shots fired in the area. They say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim at the end of a nearby alley.

Blood stains and a pillow could be seen where they said a neighbor attempted to render aid.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say he was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

They tell us, they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and are unaware of the motive.

Investigators say the victim will be questioned. They are hoping to put together pieces of the puzzle as to what happened.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Officials say if anyone has any information on this incident, to call them immediately at 731-425-8400.