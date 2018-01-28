Miss Lane College scholarship pageant winner announced

JACKSON, Tenn — Sunday night was the 50th anniversary of the ‘Miss Lane College’ scholarship pageant.

Six talented contestants took the stage hoping to take home the crown. The Miss Lane college pageant is now a part of the Miss Tennessee pageant scholarship system. The winner will compete in the Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant in June.

The winner was the young lady who scored the highest overall in a number of different categories including swimsuit, evening gown, and talent. Denisha Mattox, a junior at Lane College majoring in English, took home the crown.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News actually had a chance to speak with Denisha before the crowning ceremony, call it WBBJ good luck.

Congratulations to Miss Lane College 2018, Denisha Mattox.