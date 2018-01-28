Sheriff’s deputies investigating HS threat

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn — The Mcnairy County Sheriff’s office is investigating a threat to Adamsville high school.

Sheriff Guy Buck says a young woman posted several disturbing videos on social media, that have been removed, but couldn’t elaborate on what it entails. The teen and another person accused of recording the video have been taken into custody.

Authorities say they’ve been in constant communication with school officials and do not believe there is any need for concern. Sheriff Buck says the teens will go through an evaluation before determining the next steps.