University School of Jackson host open house

JACKSON, Tenn — Several local schools held open houses Sunday for perspective parents and students.

One of those schools was the University School of Jackson. Representatives say they opened up their school to visitors interested in enrolling their children into the lower school for the upcoming school year. The lower school consists of students from six weeks old all the way to 5th grade.

“We have eight enrichment classes such as science lab, technology class, so those are some of our kids favorites. And they just like to come in and look around, see our classrooms, meet our classroom teachers,” Director of Admissions, Laura Moore said.

Moore says even though enrollment has begun, she welcomes visitors to come take a tour of their facility any day that they are open. She also says there is no deadline to enroll your child in classes.