Water advisory for Atwood residents

ATWOOD, Tenn — A message to residents in the Atwood area. Due to a water main leak, pressure in some areas of the Atwood water system may have dropped below state mandated level.

As a result, officials are issuing a precautionary boil water notice. Officials say customers should take a few steps before using the water for drinking or food preparation. Prior to boiling water it should be strained through a clean cloth, and the water should be brought to a boil for at least one minute.

While no contaminants are known to have entered the water supply the possibility does exists due to the low pressures. Officials say they will make an announcement when the problem has been fixed.