Bolivar wants more shoppers in their area

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–Bolivar City Council members held a special session Monday night. At the Bolivar Municipal center, the small business, NaviRetail, made a presentation.

They specialize in retail analytics. City Council members say bolivar lost $70 million from shoppers choosing to go somewhere outside of Bolivar and they hope people will stay in Bolivar to shop.

“That revenue does turnover in our county and it does help us to have a better quality of life here because it helps to pay for our schools and our roads and make life better,” said Kandy Shackelford, Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Bolivar is looking to fund a third of NaviRetail expenses. They will vote on the decision in two weeks at their next meeting.