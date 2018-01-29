Cold Weather For February

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

After starting off with record cold weather this month, the most recent week has had four days in the 60s including a high of 69°F on January 21st! Since then, our weather has remained mild but we’ll start to get colder as we step into February.

TONIGHT

Temperatures started out at the freezing mark this morning but we’ll be even colder as we start Tuesday! It will take some time, but the cloudy skies we have now will eventually become clearer in time for sunrise on Tuesday. This should allow temperatures to fall to the upper teens and lower 20s in the morning with lighter winds.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will still be a chilly day with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The very last day of January should be much warmer with highs back in the 50s again but we’ll eventually see the colder weather return after a cold front moves in on Thursday. This will also be when we see rain return to the area too. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com