Dena Ball Hicks

Dena Ball Hicks, age 51 of Paris passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Her funeral service will be at 1:00PM Monday, January 29, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Gallimore of Tennessee Valley Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Birds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00AM Monday. Pallbearers will be Darrell Osborn, Darren Osborn, Richard Ball, Rob Frederick, Bill Wolfe, Keith Wooley, and Bailey Wooley.

Dena Ball Hicks was born December 28, 1966 to Robert Ball and Linda Eldridge Ball, both of Whitlock, TN. She is also survived by a daughter, Nikki Bussey (Craig) Reck of Tucson, AZ; a son, William Bussey of Whitlock, TN; a sister, LeAnn Ball of Whitlock, TN; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ms. Hicks graduated from Camden High School in 1984 and she was a member of Natchez Trace Baptist Church. She was a licensed CNA, EMT, and LPN. The majority of her nursing career was served in a nursing home environment due to her love for the elderly. She was forced to leave her career due to medical reasons.