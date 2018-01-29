Family holds private ceremony for Holly Bobo

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly seven years after the death of Holly Bobo, she was finally laid to rest over the weekend.

The family had a private ceremony Friday at the Bobo family cemetery. The Bobo family provided the accompanying photo.

Zach Adams was convicted in September of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo and was sentenced to serve life plus 50 years after a two-week trial.

His brother, Dylan Adams, was sentenced to serve 35 years after he took a plea deal last week.