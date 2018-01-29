Fourth and final candidate for UTM provost interviewed

MARTIN, Tenn.–The fourth and final candidate being considered for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s new university provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs was introduced Monday evening.

During the meet and greet, each candidate participated in an open forum session during which members of the campus and area communities can discuss topics of interest.

The audience heard from Doctor Norma J. Burgess who is a U-T Martin alum from Haywood County, she currently works at Lipscomb University as a dean of liberal arts and sciences.

School leaders will now decide on each of the four candidates interviewed. A decision will be made soon.