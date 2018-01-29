Gov. Haslam delivers final state of the state address

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A big night for Governor Bill Haslam, as he gave his final ‘State of the State’ address.

Governor Haslam has less than a year left in office before his second term comes to an end. Monday night he gave his eighth and final ‘State of the State’ address. The Governor spoke to Tennesseans across the state about several things that affect us everyday. Many may be wondering about Governor Haslam’s take on education and tax cuts. During the address he spoke about how Tennessee will lead the nation in education, as well as reflected on how people across the state pay some of the lowest taxes.

“Our children are the fastest improving students in the nation across math, reading and science,” Governor Bill Haslam said. “We’ve added more than $1.3 billion into K-12 education, with nearly $450 million more going to teacher salaries.” Governor Haslam also said, “In Tennessee we’ve cut taxes by $572 million annually with policies in place to reduce taxes even more in years to come.”

Governor Haslam says the state has constantly been working to provide a strong commitment to create high quality jobs.

Also, if you remember just last week the governor announced a multi-million dollar plan to combat the opioid epidemic. He spoke about both of those topics Monday night.

“Our approach will be aggressive to limit the supply of opioids, provide significant dollars to treat those in need and to fight the illicit sale and trafficking of opioids,” Governor Haslam said.

“Regarding jobs last year, I told you more Tennesseans had a job than at any other point in state history. This year we have dramatically improved on that our unemployment rate has dropped from 5.1 percent to 3 percent, the lowest rate in our state’s 222 year history.”

From the Governor’s office officials say, Governor Haslam’s proposed $37.5 billion budget continues his focus on jobs, education, and government efficiency.

The Tennessee gubernatorial election of 2018 will take place on November 6th, to elect the next governor of Tennessee.