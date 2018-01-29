Isaac Excell Hunt

Funeral services for Isaac Excell Hunt , age 92, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Monday, January 29 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hunt died Tuesday January 23, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Sunday, January 28, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Hunt will lie in state on Monday at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.