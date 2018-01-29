Lady Bruins hope to make another trip back to the state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ Lady Bruins finished as state runner-ups last year in the state tournament but lost a big chunk of their team to graduation. But they like always say in sports, next man up and this new group of girls has accepted the challenge this season, posting a 19-3 record so far. They have unfinished business, and head coach Tony shutes said he likes where his team is right now.

“We’re really pleased with our team especially with losing five seniors last year and Anna Jones,” Shutes said. “But this year our girls have really stepped up, the ones that played a lot last year have really improved and we’re just really pleased with where we are right now with going into the playoffs in a couple of weeks.”

But in order to make another deep run in the playoffs, Shutes and his team will need to take it one day at a time he said.

“We just want to work and improve every day we come to practice, we want to improve every day,” he said. “Every game we want to improve and just go out there and just try to keep that focus, not worrying about two weeks but every day just trying to get better and better.”

Up next the Lady Bruins will host FACS, Tuesday afternoon.