Lady Hawks look to settle unfinished business

JACKSON, Tenn. — The playoffs are approaching for high school basketball teams and for some seniors, a trip to the state tournament is something they’ve all probably dreamed of. For the South Side Lady Hawks, a few members of their team have been there but they haven’t won it. It’s no secret, their out to win the gold ball this season. But head coach Brent McNeal knows just how hard that can be.

“When you been to state, that’s what makes it tough you know, but breaking it all the way down showing them our negatives, what we need to improve on, whether if it’s rebounding or whether it’s communication so they get that constant reminder of just doing all the small things right,” McNeal said.

Doing the small things is what helped South Side record an undefeated regular season in the 2016-2017 season, and that’s something he’s preaching to his team every time they stop on the court if they want any chance of getting back to The Boro.

“I think a little more consistency, I think just the focus on getting better,” he said. “I think that’s one of the biggest issues you know when you get there sometimes kids being kids, kind of get that mindset we’ve already been there before, we going back. We’ve seen it’s very challenging just because you have such a big target on your back.”

The next team that will be looking to take down the Lady Hawks will be Adamsville when they come to Jackson for South Side’s homecoming game.