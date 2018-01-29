Man charged in deadly hit-and-run appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash appears before a judge.

David Darnell Case, 74, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death.

He was arraigned Monday in Jackson City Court.

“He admitted he didn’t stop or stay in the area, where he fled the scene and didn’t call the police,” Judge Blake Anderson said.

Court documents say a witness saw the victim, who police are identifying as Alexander Faust, of Chester County, try to cross the street.

Moments later, a beige Nissan Altima hit the 24-year-old and continued south on the bypass.

“The impact threw him over the windshield of the vehicle,” Anderson said. “The witness followed the suspect vehicle and was able to get a tag number.”

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle on South Highland Avenue.

“There was significant damage to the front of the vehicle, which included a broken windshield and severe dents,” Anderson said. “A piece of what appeared to be the victim’s clothing was caught in the hood of the vehicle.”

Judge Anderson set Case’s bond at $100,000. He is currently being held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

Case’s next court date is Feb. 8.