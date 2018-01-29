Man faces gun, drug charges after search of north Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man on drug and gun charges after searching a north Jackson home.

Benjamin Watlington was arrested after Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics searched a home Thursday on Robin Hood Lane, according to court documents.

While searching the home and the suspect’s car, officers found marijuana, THC oil, a partially crushed Adderall pill, glass pipes, a digital scale and a large amount of cash, according to police.

Four guns were also reportedly found inside the home.

Watlington was the only person inside the home at the time of the search and claimed ownership of the illegal items, according to police.

Watlington is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI substance along with other charges.