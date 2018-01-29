McNairy Co. student sent to mental facility after ‘disturbing’ Instagram posts

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — A McNairy County student is now in a mental facility after posting on Instagram.

“I just wanted to be there just as means of extra help and support in case anything strange or unusual did occur,” Director of McNairy County Schools Wayne Henry said.

On Sunday, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a threat to Adamsville Junior/Senior High School posted on Instagram.

“And then over the series of about an hour, it appears there were about four or five new posts that came up, all of them that would be described as disturbing,” Sheriff Guy Buck said.

Due to the disturbing nature of the video, we are not going to show it. The young lady is shown wearing clown makeup and holding knives.

The Sheriff’s Office began working with school officials to find her.

“Her address that the school had on file had changed a little, but by early in the afternoon we did find her,” Sheriff Buck said.

School officials say they handled the situation by making sure everyone knew what was happening.

Henry says there was a heightened police presence at the school Monday morning.

“To make sure the campus and the building itself are perhaps a little bit more secured, that eyes are looking for anything unusual that might be happening,” Henry said.

The student is currently being evaluated at a mental health facility in Memphis.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also reached out to Adamsville Junior/Senior High School directly. While the principal didn’t want to be on camera, he said they hope to treat the school day just like any other normal day.