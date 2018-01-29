Police warn public about ‘grandchild’ phone scam

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Officials are warning the public about what they say is a new phone scam to hit our area.

According to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers in Huntingdon, a caller who sounds like a young person will say: “Granddaddy or grandmother, I’ve been in a wreck and have some minor injuries but am OK. Someone in the car had some drugs and I have to post a bond. Please don’t tell Mom or Dad about this. I’ll explain it when I get home. I need $900 wired to me by Western Union.”

Police say the phone number shows up on caller ID as out of state or out of the country.

Smothers says the scam is likely widespread but that this is the first he has heard of it.