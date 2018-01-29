Prosecutors seek death penalty, life without parole in TBI agent’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Prosecutors have filed a motion to seek the death penalty or life without parole for Brenden Burns, charged in the shooting death of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier.

Burns is charged with felony first-degree murder in Frazier’s death on Aug. 9, 2016.

Court documents say Burns was the target of a controlled drug buy near Brianfield Cove. Burns shot Frazier during the operation, according to court documents.

Frazier, of Cordova, is the first TBI special agent killed in the line of duty.

In the motion filed Monday in Madison County Circuit Court, attorneys say Burns was previously convicted of at least one other violent felony, and that Frazier was killed while Burns was committing or attempting to commit another crime.

Judge Kyle Atkins said he hopes to have a second defense attorney appointed to represent Burns by the next hearing date.

Burns is scheduled to return to court April 9.