Atwood water boil notice canceled

ATWOOD, Tenn. — A precautionary water boil notice issued Sunday for residents in Atwood has been lifted.

The problem that led to the precautionary notice has been corrected and it is no longer necessary to boil water for consumption, according to a release from Atwood Water System.

The notice was issued after a broken water main led to low pressure in the water system, according to the release.

While no contaminants were known to have entered the water system, the low pressure created the possibility, the release states.

The water main has been repaired, lines have been flushed and total coliform samples collected after the repair were negative.