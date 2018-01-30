‘Battle of the Banks’ blood drive wraps up this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is the last week for the annual “Battle of the Banks” blood drive.

Every year, banks across the city along with their customers donate blood to Lifeline Blood Services in hopes of drawing attention to the current need for blood.

Six local banks are helping to ensure that the winter blood supply meets the needs of hospital patients.

The banks are asking their employees, family members and friends to donate blood, and each blood donor gets to vote for their favorite bank.

The bank with the most votes will receive a trophy and bragging rights, but Lifeline says the blood drive is not just for the banks.

“We’re always looking for new donors, people that maybe have never given before or have not given in a long time, because the need for blood is constant,” said Cherie Parker, public relations coordinator for Lifeline Blood Services.

If you would like to be a part of the event, you can donate blood at Lifeline Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

Lifeline is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.