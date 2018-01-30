Cold And Sunny Today

Weather Update:

Today:

Good Morning West Tennessee were off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chill temperatures have been in the upper teens to lower 20s all morning so far. We’ll see t he wind chill gradually diminish this afternoon as the center of High pressure moves overhead today. It will still be rather chilly though this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Tonight: Clear and Cold lows will be in the mid 20s again overnight, but winds are expected to remain calm. That may actually make things feel warmer than this morning. This is because there will be next to no wind chill.

I’ll have another check of your full forecast coming up today on ABC 7 Midday and again on CBS 7 Noon show. Everyone have a great day!

