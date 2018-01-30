House destroyed in Gibson Co. fire; Neighbor says her dog saved their lives

MILAN, Tenn. — It was a busy morning for the Milan Fire Department.

“It was initially called in as a grass fire,” Milan Fire Chief Steven Dillard said. “When the Milan Police Department got on scene, they called in and said the structure was fully involved.”

Chief Dillard says the call came in around 4:30 Tuesday morning to the home on Ellis Drive.

“Around six, the fire was under control and there was significant damage to the house,” Chief Dillard said. “However, we don’t believe anyone resided here at the location.”

Neighbors say the house belonged to an older man who died some time last year.

Investigators believe it started outside and quickly spread all over the home.

A neighbor says her dog may have saved her life.

“He’s my hero. I’m pleased with it,” Christina Harding.

Even though she’s happy about the quick response from firefighters, that’s not who Harding is calling her hero.

“My fiance started hearing the dog bark, and he said ‘That’s strange,’ because he doesn’t usually do that,” Harding said. “So he gets up and comes out, and that’s when he noticed the house next door on fire.”

She says the family dog knew something was going on and had to tell his family.

“It was huge. I thought to myself, ‘This is massive,’ but if it wasn’t for the dog we wouldn’t have known because we would have all been asleep,” Harding said.

Chief Dillard says this has been a busy winter season and says ice was starting to form because of the cold.

“Make sure there are 36 inches around that heating unit from any furniture, drapery or furnishings, and just watch it as you go to bed,” Chief Dillard said.

You can bet the dog will have a great night.

“He is definitely getting an extra treat. He’s getting a giant hero cookie today,” Harding said.

Chief Dillard says they got help from the Gibson County and Medina fire departments.