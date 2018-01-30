Jackson, Madison Co. mayors talk future improvements throughout city, county

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris want residents to know that improving roads is a priority county-wide in 2018.

The mayors met Tuesday with the Jackson Exchange Club to discuss their goals for the year.

“Right now we’re doing infrastructure work on the bypass and interstate with a six-lane interstate all the way through Jackson,” Mayor Gist said.

“With the Improve Act that was passed last year, our highway department will see somewhere in the neighborhood this year about $500,000 more revenue to go towards maintaining and improving our roads,” Mayor Harris said.

After a lawsuit last year between the city and the county, both men agree that education is still one of the top concerns.

We’re supporting our new superintendent Dr. Eric Jones and his efforts to improve our school system,” Mayor Gist said.

“Improving our education is my No. 1 priority for this whole community,” Mayor Harris said. “The quality of our school system is going to determine the future of this community.”

Mayor Gist says he hopes the city can continue to improve economically for both residents and visitors.

“We’re continuing to grow our city,” Mayor Gist said. “That’s what we get up every morning to do, to continue to grow our city, to make the people that live here appreciate living here and getting their involvement also in our city governments. Citizen participation is so important.”

Both Mayor Gist and Mayor Harris agree they want residents to be happy in the community. They say they hope their goals will help the area grow throughout the year.